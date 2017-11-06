Saudi Arabia Is Now At War With Iran on Four Fronts

A few months ago Saudi Arabia more-or-less declared war on Qatar. Today they’ve more-or less declared war on Lebanon (because Hezbollah exists) and Iran (because Yemen shot a missile at them). And of course they’re already at war for real against Yemen. That’s a lot of countries to be at war with.

I don’t really have anything special to say about this, other than the fact that all four of these conflicts are actually fights or proxy fights with Iran. Apparently Saudi Arabia is getting a lot more serious about this, and President Trump seems to be all for it.