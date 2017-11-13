Wanted: A Proper, Non-Offensive Response to Donald Trump’s Idiocy

Kevin DrumNov. 13, 2017 12:25 PM

I have a reason for posting this:

Here’s the reason: I want to know the proper reaction to stuff like this. It happens a lot in the Trump era, and my natural response almost invariably includes bad language. My go-tos are things like Jesus Christ, Jesus fucking Christ, for fuck’s sake, what the fuck, and so forth. However, I don’t really want to fill up the blog with language that offends some people, so I need an alternative.

But what? Abbreviations are one possibility, but not everyone understands them. “What an idiot” or somesuch does the job, but doesn’t really pack the punch that Trump requires. Old-timey euphemisms are obviously out, since this isn’t a joke.

Any ideas?