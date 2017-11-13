I have a reason for posting this:

Trump on his Asia trip: “It was red carpet like nobody, I think, has probably ever received. And that really is a sign of respect, perhaps for me a little bit, but really for our county. And I’m really proud of that.” h/t @colvinj — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) November 13, 2017

Here’s the reason: I want to know the proper reaction to stuff like this. It happens a lot in the Trump era, and my natural response almost invariably includes bad language. My go-tos are things like Jesus Christ, Jesus fucking Christ, for fuck’s sake, what the fuck, and so forth. However, I don’t really want to fill up the blog with language that offends some people, so I need an alternative.

But what? Abbreviations are one possibility, but not everyone understands them. “What an idiot” or somesuch does the job, but doesn’t really pack the punch that Trump requires. Old-timey euphemisms are obviously out, since this isn’t a joke.

Any ideas?