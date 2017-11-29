War on Christmas Update

With Bill O’Reilly gone, is Fox News keeping up the good fight against us secular liberals and our war on Christmas? Probably. So here’s some raw data for you, courtesy of Google’s ever-entertaining Ngram Viewer:

Hmmm. Since 1970, use of the word Christmas has gone up by almost 50 percent, while the word holiday has gone up only about 33 percent. As a check, Easter has stayed totally flat. Apparently there was never really much of a war in the first place: it turns out that the forces of Santa Claus have been implacably grinding out a victory all along. Except at the White House, of course:

So important to thank our service members for their service, especially those away from their families during the holidays. pic.twitter.com/QSOM8elUNx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 28, 2017