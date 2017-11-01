We Need a New Word for the Trump White House

Earlier today, Donald Trump blasted the way the civilian justice system treats terror suspects: “What we have right now is a joke and it’s a laughingstock.”

Three hours later, a reporter asked press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about this. Her answer: “That’s not what he said. He said the process has people calling us a joke and calling us a laughingstock.”

Trump’s comments were broadcast on national TV. They’re on tape. They’re on YouTube. But only a few hours later, the White House blandly denied he ever said it. Is there even a word for this?