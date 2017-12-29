Bitcoin Weirdness Update

Looking for news you can trust?

Kevin Drum didn’t get results after all:

Earlier today it looked like the peculiar streak of $10,000 low trades had finally come to an end. But no! The low trade for December 28 is now $10,000. Apparently the $10,000 trade comes at the end of each day.

This is very strange. Is it real? Is someone out there really willing to sell some bitcoin every day for $10,000? Is it an artifact of Coindesk’s tracking software? Something to do with the new futures market? Mind tricks from a Jedi trader? It’s pretty mysterious.