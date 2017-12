Looking for news you can trust?

Sometimes I get up really early these days for no apparent reason. Today was one of those days. It’s annoying, but there’s no need to waste it: we have a supermoon coming up tomorow, so why not catch it a day ahead at moonset instead of moonrise? As it happens, I was just a few minutes late, but I did get some last-second shots just before it disappeared beneath the rooflines.