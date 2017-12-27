Donald Trump Did Not Play Golf Today

Looking for news you can trust?

Donald Trump denied that he would be golfing this week:

America sees you, sir pic.twitter.com/hDwNfBF01e — Sulome Anderson (@SulomeAnderson) December 27, 2017

It’s trivial in the scheme of things, but the president pretending he’s not golfing WHEN EVERYONE CAN SEE HE’S GOLFING is representative of so much. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 26, 2017

This is hilarious, of course, but I think it’s mainly an example of who Trump is addressing when he speaks. He’s not really speaking to the press, or to you and me, or to anyone on Capitol Hill. He’s speaking to his fans. They won’t see him golfing, and newspapers won’t splash it on the front page, and Fox News won’t cover it. So tomorrow or the next day Trump will tweet about how the lying media says he was golfing, and his fans will believe him.

But what about the rest of us? That’s the funny thing. I suspect that Trump likes the fact that we all know he’s lying. He wants us to know that he can say anything he wants and there’s nothing we can do about it. To him, that’s a sort of power that he enjoys showing off.