Donald Trump Did Not Play Golf Today

Kevin DrumDec. 27, 2017 5:19 PM

Donald Trump denied that he would be golfing this week:

This is hilarious, of course, but I think it’s mainly an example of who Trump is addressing when he speaks. He’s not really speaking to the press, or to you and me, or to anyone on Capitol Hill. He’s speaking to his fans. They won’t see him golfing, and newspapers won’t splash it on the front page, and Fox News won’t cover it. So tomorrow or the next day Trump will tweet about how the lying media says he was golfing, and his fans will believe him.

But what about the rest of us? That’s the funny thing. I suspect that Trump likes the fact that we all know he’s lying. He wants us to know that he can say anything he wants and there’s nothing we can do about it. To him, that’s a sort of power that he enjoys showing off.