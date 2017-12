Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Bob Herman passes along an estimate from Credit Suisse of the 15 biggest corporate winners from the Republican tax bill:

The list is dominated by health care companies, which might explain why they’ve been so quiet about Republican efforts to destroy Obamacare. The Obamacare stuff is a pain, but the losses due to Republican meddling and sabotage probably pale compared to the gains from the tax bill. I wonder how much of this tradeoff was made explicit in back rooms and private telephone calls?