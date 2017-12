Looking for news you can trust?

Have you been wondering what kind of tax cut you’ll be getting from the Republican tax bill? Wonder no longer! If you’re middle class, with an income between $30-75,000, here’s the answer:

Maybe you can remodel your kitchen! A few hundred bucks should cover that, shouldn’t it?

Too bad about that big dropoff in 2027, but we have corporations to take care of. Their trillion-dollar tax cut lasts forever. That seems fair, doesn’t it?