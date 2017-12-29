In 2018, Can We Please Dial Down the Coverage of President Trump’s Tweets?

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Here’s something I wish we’d see less of in 2018:

I get that when the president says something, it’s news. But Donald Trump’s random revenge tweets¹ really don’t rate coverage anymore, and certainly not front-page coverage. Just wait a day or two. If this turns into something truly newsworthy, like members of Congress agreeing that we should raise Amazon’s shipping rates, then run with it. Until then, it’s just more of Trump’s aimless blather, intended to keep people talking about him. It’s not the president of the Unites States truly proposing some kind of policy change. Ignore it.

¹In case you don’t get this: Trump hates the Washington Post. The Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos. Jeff Bezos is the CEO of Amazon. Therefore Trump hates Amazon.