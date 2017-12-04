Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

I’ve long thought that cows are among the hardest animals to get good pictures of. Aside from not being especially handsome in the first place, they never do anything. They just stand around. Sometimes they munch grass. That’s about it.

But Ireland is overrun with cows, so I figured I should at least try to get something interesting. In the end, I didn’t, but I think this is the closest I came. Will I keep trying? I’m afraid I’d be lying if I said yes. I think that cows are just not worth the trouble.