Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Last week’s “California Christmas” theme was kind of a bust. It was way too much work for too little payoff. Live and learn, I guess

So let’s go back to Europe for this picture of a holly bush in Kew Gardens. I figure I’d better use it now before the holiday season is over for good. Otherwise I’ll have to wait another 12 months, and there’s no telling what can happen in 12 months, is there?