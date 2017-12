Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

This is a fountain at Trafalgar Square. I took this picture with a moderately long shutter speed (1/4 of a second), which provides a little bit of velvet but with enough detail to still see the water spouts clearly. I took both longer and shorter exposures, and this was the one I liked best. Maybe someday I’ll put them all up in a gallery and you can decide which look you prefer.