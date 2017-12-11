Pentagon Obeys Court Order, Will Allow Transgender Enlistments

Looking for news you can trust?

Wut?

BREAKING: Pentagon says it will allow transgender people to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, despite Trump’s opposition. — The Associated Press (@AP) December 11, 2017

I wonder what I’m missing here? I’m all for this, of course, but doesn’t the commander-in-chief get to set rules like this? Did Trump tweet about it but forget to ever send the military an official order? I’ll be interested in hearing some more details about this.

UPDATE: It turns out the missing piece is something I’ve forgotten and the AP failed to mention: a court enjoined Trump’s ban. So the Pentagon is merely obeying a court order that requires transgender enlistment starting on January 1. I’ve rewritten the headline to reflect this.