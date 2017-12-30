Pick Your Favorite Shutter Speed!

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

A couple of days ago I threatened to post a gallery of pictures of the fountain in Trafalgar Square taken at different shutter speeds. That way you can see how they differ and decide which one you like best. Doesn’t that sound like fun? Here you go.

Just as a note, it’s a little tricky to compare the shortest and longest shutter speeds with the middle two because my camera doesn’t have the range to properly expose them. I adjusted them in Photoshop to look similar to the others, but a more expensive camera would have made them look modestly better.

Shutter speed: 1/320th of a second

Shutter speed: 1/4 of a second

Shutter speed: 1 second

Shutter speed: 10 seconds