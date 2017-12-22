Twitter Slams LA Times For All-White Magazine Cover

Looking for news you can trust?

Twitter is all over the LA Times today:

very impressed by their commitment to diversity by including a redhead pic.twitter.com/Be6oM1zcu9 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 22, 2017

It’s not just an all-white cover, it’s a jarringly all-white all-blond cover (with one redhead). Even Donald Trump would probably look at it and shake his head.

Is this a frequent thing for The Envelope? I don’t have their covers for the past year, but a quick scroll through their most recent stories shows that 8 out of 30 are about people of color (or a roundtable that include at least one POC). That’s 27 percent. Is that bad? OK? Good but could be better? I’m not sure. It’s better than the Oscars, at least.

But what I’d really be interested in is a story about how a cover like this happens. Obviously every magazine wants big stars who are likely to win awards. But I assume that you can’t always get everyone you want. Agents make their clients available depending on whether they have a movie to promote; whether they happen to be in town on the day of the shoot; whether they feel like doing it; etc. Did the Times invite some black actresses, but by chance they didn’t accept so they were stuck with an all-white roundtable? Or what? Once thing I know for sure is that it didn’t happen just because no one noticed it. At the very, very least, the photographer, Kirk McKoy, who’s shot a million of these things, certainly noticed it.

Somebody at the Times should write this story! Not in a defensive, apologetic way, necessarily, but more as a sort of explainer about how things work in the entertainment biz. It would be a good read.