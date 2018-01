Looking for news you can trust?

Remember the weatherbeaten house from Thursday? It was a fake. Did I fool you? Huh? Did I?

The house itself was fine, but the sky behind it was dull. So I gave it a facelift. That was fun, so I created a whole bunch of other facelifts too. Choose your favorite!

(My favorite is #5. It’s similar to #1, the one I posted Thursday, which Marian chose. I think the softer, brighter sunrise fits a little better.)