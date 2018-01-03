Government Media Awards Show Scheduled for 5 O’Clock

Looking for news you can trust?

On Monday at 8 pm, college football holds its national championship game. But if you’re not a sports fan, don’t worry. Donald Trump has you covered:

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

I’m suddenly a lot more interested in an all-SEC championship game than I used to be. Go Bulldogs!