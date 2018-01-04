Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Ireland is full of abandoned, weatherbeaten homes. This one is in Castlecove, a few miles north of where we stayed during our vacation. The yard is wildly overgrown, but I hacked my way in to take a peek. If I had taken this picture at dusk instead of dawn—and perhaps underexposed it instead of deliberately overexposing it—it would have looked like something out of a gothic novel. Instead, it looks like it just wants a gardener and a fresh coat of paint to become someone’s home again. This particular design, featuring a centered door surrounded by five windows, is apparently a very popular one. I saw it all over the place.