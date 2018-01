Looking for news you can trust?

This is a view of the Irish coastline near Whitestrand. I think the far spit of land is where our house was located, about a mile inland from the tip of the peninsula.

This is a good example of “just point your camera and you’ll get something gorgeous,” which is pretty typical of County Kerry. If, like me, you’re a photographer of limited skill, a vacation in Kerry is very rewarding.