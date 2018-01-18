Nobody Knows What Trump Wants to Keep the Government Running

At last week’s big immigration meeting, President Trump said he’d sign whatever bill Congress sent him because he trusts them so much. A lot has changed in the past seven days:
“I am looking for something that President Trump supports. He has not yet indicated what measure he is willing to sign,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says of immigration debate https://t.co/sOwjbNTA1M pic.twitter.com/5xRYkt8QVk
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 17, 2018
I guess Trump doesn’t trust Congress anymore. What happened?