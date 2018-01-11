Nope, There’s Nothing Wrong With Donald Trump’s Memory

Donald Trump gave a long interview to the Wall Street Journal today. An hour in, an aide reminded him he had another meeting coming up:
White House official: Excuse me, I just—we have about two or three minutes left and you’ve got to go to a meeting.
Mr. Trump: Oh I do?
Five minutes later:
Unknown: Yeah, let’s finish on that and then you really do have to go, you’ve got a Roosevelt Room full of people waiting for you. So go ahead.
Mr. Trump: I do?
Unknown: Yes, you do.
Sharp as a tack, our president.