Nope, There’s Nothing Wrong With Donald Trump’s Memory

Kevin DrumJan. 11, 2018 9:07 PM

Donald Trump gave a long interview to the Wall Street Journal today. An hour in, an aide reminded him he had another meeting coming up:

White House official: Excuse me, I just—we have about two or three minutes left and you’ve got to go to a meeting.

Mr. Trump: Oh I do?

Five minutes later:

Unknown: Yeah, let’s finish on that and then you really do have to go, you’ve got a Roosevelt Room full of people waiting for you. So go ahead.

Mr. Trump: I do?

Unknown: Yes, you do.

Sharp as a tack, our president.