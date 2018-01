Looking for news you can trust?

Life expectancy in the US has been a little lower than in Canada for a long time—probably due to racial differences in the US average—but over the last four decades it’s dropped steadily and dramatically.Among whites, who used to live a little longer than Canadians, the drop has been even bigger. Today, the average American lives only 96 percent as long as the average Canadian. Draw your own conclusions.