Here are my ten favorite lunchtime photos of 2017. They are not in any particular order.
Have I mentioned before how much better they look on a 4K monitor? Not to mention that everything else looks better too. After using one for the past year, ordinary “his-res” monitors now seem like browsing the internet with foggy glasses on. If this is something you care about, run, don’t walk to your favorite computer dealer and get a 4K monitor. They’re less than $300 these days.
#1. Sunset at the old Tustin Marine Corps Air Station.
#2. Boy at Huntington Beach.
#3. Fireworks on the 4th of July.
#4. Winston Churchill and the Houses of Parliament.
#5. Balloons at Disneyland.
#6. The Santiago foothills at dawn.
#7. Yellow house in Ballina.
#8. Tomatoes.
#9. Two men in Kenmare.
#10. Monarch butterfly on a milkweed plant.