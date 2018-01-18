Trump Wants to Hold Little Kids Hostage in Budget Battle

Looking for news you can trust?

The latest from President Trump:

CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Sure. Let’s hold little kids hostage to our stupid political gameplaying. Just for the record, CHIP is the easiest thing in the world to pass. Everyone is in favor of it. The legislative language is ready to go. And it would cost nothing. There is literally no reason not to reauthorize CHIP unless you think that threatening health care for poor children is an appropriate way to get more leverage in your big-boy games against a party that’s vulnerable because it actually cares about people.

Then again, Trump is the guy who threatened to cut off health care for his nephew with cerebral palsy as an act of revenge. So I guess we know how he feels about this stuff.