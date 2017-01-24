Here's Kellyanne Conway's 1998 Stand-Up Comedy Performance

Long before she rose to fame as President Donald Trump's spin master and chief defender of "alternative facts," Kellyanne Conway once participated in a Washington D.C. charity event where she delivered a stand-up comedy routine, complete with a red-feathered boa song-and-dance number. The unlikely 1998 performance, which was recently unearthed and published on YouTube, featured jokes about Norman Ornstein and "political pundettes."

Although she appeared to give it her all, Conway's routine doesn't appear to have been a hit. Nearly 20 years later, she can at least take comfort in knowing someone still believes in her performing skills:

(h/t Jezebel)