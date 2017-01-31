The creator and former star of Hamilton, the blockbuster Broadway musical that you wish you could afford tickets for, really knows how to capture emotion in song. Late last night, Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted out a Spotify playlist to help you stay fired up to fight for American democracy.

So I learned how to use the Spotify thingy on my day off and I made you a mix.

I hope you like it. https://t.co/SmyI2SSeIu — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 31, 2017

First track on the list: The Hamilton Mixtape's fierce anthem "Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)," featuring the Somali-born rapper K'naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, and Residente. The tasteful curation continues, sweeping across genres from smooth indie (The Decembrists' "This Is Why We Fight") to soulful R&B (MSTR ROGERS remix of "Rise Up"), dreamy classic rock (Dylan's "Ballad of a Thin Man"), and fiesty hip-hop (Run The Jewels' "Don't Get Captured").

The playlist wraps up with Dessa's angelic "Sound the Bells," in which she sings: "Now's the time to rouse yourself / Spend the strength you've saved...Go lift your sails up / For one last swell."

PS: Here's another contender for Miranda to consider, courtesy of Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls.