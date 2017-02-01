Beyoncé Will Bless Our Cruel World with Two Beautiful Babies

Beyoncé is having twins, y'all.
The musical superstar posted this photo to Instagram on Wednesday morning to announce her pregnancy.
And Twitter promptly lost its shit.
If someone asked @PressSec a Beyonce pregnancy question, I'm pretty sure it'd break Twitter.— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 1, 2017
beyoncé was like "not letting Trump ruin the first day of black history month. here's some good news for y'all."— Doriean (@Doriean) February 1, 2017
I LITERALLY JUST EMBRACED @blackmon AND YELLED "WE'RE HAVING A BABY!"— Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 1, 2017
IN THE MIDDLE OF A MEETING