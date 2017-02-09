Fox News Tries to Prove Steve Bannon Isn't as Bad as ISIS

Over the weekend, USA Today published an editorial that suggested senior White House adviser Steve Bannon and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi shared "similar world views" that included "apocalyptic visions of a clash" between Islam and the United States.

Among those upset by the unflattering comparison was Fox News' Tucker Carlson who, on Wednesday, invited USA Today's deputy editorial opinion editor, David Mastio, to join his show and debate Bannon's record. That's when Carlson offered up the following chart:

The graphic was roundly mocked on social media, where many skewered Fox News' absurd effort to present Bannon as an innocent in comparison to a despot and generally missing the point of the editorial.

Sunday's editorial followed the reports—including this Mother Jones' story—outlining Bannon's record of promoting anti-Islamic propaganda during his tenure as Breitbart CEO and his longstanding predictions of the arrival of a "Judeo-Christian war" against Islam.