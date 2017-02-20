Milo Yiannopoulos Is Having a Very Bad Day
Organizations are severing ties with the Breitbart editor right and left.
After CPAC invited Breitbart senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at this year's gathering, video surfaced appearing to show the alt-right leader endorsing pederasty. The conservative conference was eventually forced to rescind the English internet troll's invitation and they're not the only organizations severing ties.
Simon & Schuster is canceling the publication of 'Dangerous' by Milo Yiannopoulos "After careful consideration." Full story coming soon.— Publishers Weekly (@PublishersWkly) February 20, 2017
Yiannopoulos, who had received a $250,000 advance for the book, is reportedly also facing an uprising at home:
Breitbart Employees Are Threatening To Leave If Milo Yiannopoulos Is Not Fired https://t.co/3XaXIQBVnG pic.twitter.com/vZQezmAIWr— Yashar (@yashar) February 20, 2017