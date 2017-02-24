The New Yorker's Next Cover Says Everything You Need to Know About Trump and Russia

While Republicans continue to duck calls to investigate President Donald Trump's ties to Russia, the New Yorker is putting the issue front and center of its next cover with a brilliant illustration:

An early look at next week's cover, “Eustace Vladimirovich Tilley,” by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/xqd5rA9vGF pic.twitter.com/xEYwBCS0cs — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) February 24, 2017

The scathing cover will accompany an investigation featured in the next issue that explores Russian President Vladimir Putin's influence on the presidential election, and the frightening return of a Cold War the United States is at risk of losing. The issue comes in the wake of a bombshell report on Thursday that cited White House officials requesting the FBI dispute evidence Trump aides communicated with Russian officials during the election. According to CNN, the FBI rejected that request.