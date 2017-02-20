Noveller's Trippy Vignettes

Noveller

A Pink Sunset for No One

Fire

Noveller, aka inveterate electric guitar tinkerer Sarah Lipstate, creates intriguing, immersive environments, subjecting her multi-layered sounds to crafty alterations, topped off by a dollop of synths—or is that just more guitar? Any number of terms could be applied to her lovely eighth studio album, from ambient and tender to psychedelic and unpredictable, but no simple description fully captures the elegant charm of her trippy vignettes. At first glance, A Pink Sunset for No One feels gentler and more meditative than Lipstate's previous efforts, although the rumbling title track suggests the overture to an extravagant Sci-Fi film. Best of all, Noveller's subtle textures reveal new wrinkles with each listen, making this an endlessly renewable source of stimulation.