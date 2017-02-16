This Time Cover Says Everything You Need to Know About Trump's First Month
"Nothing to see here."
President Donald Trump's first month in office has been marked by a series of seemingly unending disasters—from bungled executive orders and the abrupt resignation of his national security adviser to the unprecedented leaks to the press and so on.
On Thursday, Time magazine offered a preview of its next cover, which comments on the continued chaos coming from the Oval Office:
New cover of @TIME pic.twitter.com/e3yAGPfqix— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 16, 2017
It's only a matter of time before Trump lashes out on the magazine as "fake news."