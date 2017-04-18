We asked a range of authors, artists, and poets to name books that bring solace or understanding in this age of rancor. Two dozen or so responded. Here are picks from the prolific author and McSweeney's founder Dave Eggers, who recently co-wrote and co-directed (with James Ponsoldt) the upcoming movie version of his 2013 dystopian novel, The Circle.

Latest book: Heroes of the Frontier

Also known for: A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius

Recommended reading: Over the holidays I read It Can't Happen Here, and that was a helpful bit of fascist prophecy. But the book I'm going back to now is one a friend of mine, Flagg Taylor, edited a few years ago, called The Great Lie. The book collects essays by a wide range of writers who lived under tyranny, and the results are richly rewarding and surprisingly accessible. Taylor is a professor at Skidmore College and the book is about 800 pages, and yet it's eminently approachable by anyone interested in seeing the parallels between our current flirtations with truthless fascism and those societies that were truly crushed by totalitarianism. Everyone you could think of is in there—Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Václav Havel, Hannah Arendt—and some lesser-known essayists like Aurel Kolnai and Waldemar Gurian get their due, too. The title, of course, references the sort of lie told by authoritarian governments that's so outrageous and unbelievable that citizens feel it must be true. In our age of alternative facts, this collection is timely and deeply unsettling.



_______

So far in this series: Kwame Alexander, Margaret Atwood, W. Kamau Bell, T Cooper, Dave Eggers, Reza Farazmand, Piper Kerman. (New posts daily.)