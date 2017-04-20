We recently asked a range of authors, artists, and poets to suggest the books that bring them solace or understanding in this age of political rancor. Two dozen or so responded. Here's what the acclaimed hip-hop writer and cultural critic Jeff Chang brought to the table.

Latest book: We Gon' Be Alright: Notes on Race and Resegregation

Also known for: Can't Stop Won't Stop: A History of the Hip-Hop Generation

Recommended Reading: Hope in the Dark, Rebecca Solnit's essential collection of essays, written at the darkest moment of our despair amid the Iraq War, was republished last year when it seemed we needed it most—again. Solnit is our angel of hope, always pointing us through the haze of fear and confusion toward faith and trust in our own collective possibility. Every time I read her I'm reminded that "the unimaginable is ordinary." Then there's The Next American Revolution, by Grace Lee Boggs with Scott Kurashige. Steve Bannon and the racist right hope to pull the nation into a final, inexorable "clash of the civilizations"—between white Christian Americans and the rest of the world. Working from within the ruins of Detroit, Boggs reframes revolution as not a bloody, destructive process but a set of soulful, creative acts that grow community and consciousness. Her vision of hope, freedom, and sustainability guides us now as we bring together justice movements and build the resistance.

