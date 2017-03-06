John Oliver Takes a Break from American Politics for an Enlightening Interview with the Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama may be one of the world's most revered figures, but according to Last Week Tonight, few Americans appear to know what he actually does. In this week's episode, John Oliver traveled all the way to Dharamsala, India, where the Dalai Lama has lived in exile for more than 50 years, for a rare interview with the religious leader. The enlightening conversation explored everything from Tibet's ongoing political conflict with China, the Dalai Lama's unique cure for alcoholism, and the complex issues surrounding the search for his successor.