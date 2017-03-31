The New Yorker offered a preview of its newest cover Friday, which takes aim at President Donald Trump and the ongoing chaos within the White House. The cover illustration, which features an unflattering looking Trump using the White House as his personal golf course, comes amid mounting anger over the president's frequent golf trips. Trump appears on track to outpace former President Barack Obama's visits to the golf course—despite routinely complaining that his predecessor enjoyed golfing from time to time.

An early look at next week's cover, “Broken Windows,” by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/PRnpMr5WKM pic.twitter.com/9nd5OaCImt — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 31, 2017

Illustrator Barry Blitt, the mastermind behind several other recent covers that appeared critical of the president, explained to the magazine:

"I see that the word 'duffer' is defined as 'a person inexperienced at something, especially at playing golf,’" Barry Blitt says, about his cover for the upcoming issue. "That’s the word that comes to mind as I watch President Trump plowing one drive after another through the glass windows of American politics."

Coincidentally, the Economist's upcoming issue also features an image of a golf course, with someone attempting to dig themselves out of a hole. The image is paired with the headline, "The Trump presidency so far."