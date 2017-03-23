Read Our Reporter's Powerful Personal Story on the Real Costs of Repealing Obamacare

"Every part of my body is a preexisting condition thanks to chemo."

Mar. 23, 2017 12:57 PM

Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters/ZUMA

Mother Jones reporter Patrick Caldwell is on Capitol Hill today reporting on the upcoming vote to repeal and replace Obamacare. Earlier today, he shared his personal story about his experience with the American healthcare system, and how the Republican proposal could impact people like him.

For more on what's at stake, head to our explainer here:

