Here's How Badly Police Violence Has Divided America These Past Few Years

In Shots Fired, the buzzworthy police drama premiering March 22 on Fox, federal agents investigate a black cop who has gunned down a young, unarmed white man. By the numbers, police actually kill more white people than they kill black people, but they kill black people at a far higher rate. Using population data from the Census Bureau and police shooting data from the Washington Post's 2015 database, we calculated that black men between the ages of 18 and 44 were 3.2 times as likely as white men the same age to be killed by a police officer. And while black men make up only about 6 percent of the US population, last year they accounted for one-third of the unarmed people killed by police.

We've obviously got some policing issues, but the Trump administration seems inclined to look the other way. Last month, in his first speech as attorney general, Jeff Sessions made clear that his Justice Department will curtail the monitoring of problem-plagued police departments that the Obama administration used as a tactic to combat civil rights violations by police. (Sessions suggested the monitoring had undermined "respect for our police and made, oftentimes, their job more difficult.") Lest readers have forgotten just how divisive the racial disparities in law enforcement have been, and continue to be, we put together this brief history of recent police violence and backlash to it.

July 2013 Sickened by the acquittal of Trayvon Martin's killer, labor organizer Alicia Garza writes on Facebook, "I continue to be surprised at how little Black lives matter." Her friend Patrisse Cullors turns the last bit into a hashtag. March 2014 In a Pew poll, 46 percent of Americans agree that "our country needs to continue making changes to give blacks equal rights with whites." July 2014 Eric Garner is choked to death by an officer on Staten Island, New York. His last words, "I can't breathe," become a civil rights slogan. Aug. 2014 A white cop in Ferguson, Missouri, kills black teen Michael Brown, sparking weeks of protest. Police deploy riot gear, armored vehicles, and sniper rifles, while demonstrators adopt a "hands up, don't shoot" posture based on claims that Brown had his hands up when he was shot. On Twitter, #BlackLivesMatter takes off. Oct. 2014 A Chicago cop shoots Laquan McDonald 16 times. Police officials claim the teen was approaching officers with a knife—a union rep says he "lunged"—but the city won't release dash-cam footage. Nov. 22, 2014 Tamir Rice, 12, is killed by a Cleveland officer as he plays with a toy gun in a park. Nov. 24, 2014 A Ferguson grand jury declines to indict Officer Darren Wilson, Michael Brown's killer. More protests. Critics of #BlackLivesMatter respond with #AllLivesMatter. Nov. 30, 2014 Five St. Louis Rams players walk onto the field for a game in the "hands up" position. Dec. 3, 2014 The NYPD officer who choked Eric Garner escapes indictment. Days later, LeBron James and other NBA players don "I Can't Breathe" shirts at pregame warmups. Dec. 18, 2014 The White House announces a new task force to "strengthen trust among law enforcement officers and the communities they serve." Dec. 20, 2014 Two NYPD officers are ambushed. Their killer, a black man, had posted a photo of his gun on Instagram: "I'm Putting Wings On Pigs Today." Jan. 2015 #BlackLivesMatter tweets average 10,000 a day. March 2015 A Department of Justice report says Ferguson police employees sent racist emails and targeted black residents with nuisance citations to generate revenue. April 2, 2015 A white sheriff's deputy in Tulsa, Oklahoma, shoots black suspect Eric Harris after a foot chase. "I'm losing my breath," Harris pleads in a video. "Fuck your breath," another officer responds. April 4, 2015 Walter Scott is fatally shot as he attempts to flee from Officer Michael Slager in North Charleston, South Carolina. April 19, 2015 Freddie Gray dies of his injuries after a "rough ride" in a Baltimore police van. May 2015 "I have heard your calls for 'no justice, no peace,'" prosecutor Marilyn Mosby says as she announces charges against six officers in the Gray case. The White House task force releases its report: Police must "embrace a guardian—rather than a warrior—mindset." June 2015 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" video depicts him being shot by police. It garners about 70 million YouTube views and wins two Grammys. July 2015 BLM activists seize the mic at a Democratic candidate forum to grill Martin O'Malley and Bernie Sanders on police violence. Oct. 2015 Rapper Vic Mensa's video for "16 Shots," a song about Laquan McDonald, goes viral.