A "poorly drawn" self-portrait.

We recently asked a range of authors, artists, and poets to suggest the books that bring them solace or understanding in this age of political rancor. Two dozen or so responded. Here's what the culture-critic Reza Farazmand, creator of the twisted and hilarious cult comic Poorly Drawn Lines (also a best-selling book) came up with.

Latest book: Poorly Drawn Lines

Also known for: Trash Bird (web comic)

Recommended reading: Somehow, Cat's Cradle still manages to present a fictional political setting stranger than the one we're in now. I can reread Kurt Vonnegut's absurd parody of Cold War politics and think, "Well, at least things aren't this weird yet." Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail '72, by Hunter S. Thompson, is an essential guide to campaigns, politicians, and the creative obscenities needed to describe them. Thompson transmits unfiltered insights on American politics and media from a different era, lending some recent historical perspective to the landscape we see today.

