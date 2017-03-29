Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump's "Clean Coal" Promise

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump moved to effectively erase Barack Obama's record on climate change, by signing an executive order to roll back federal regulations aimed at protecting the environment and curb the effects of global warming. Hours later, "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert took the president to task for "repealing the environment," and specifically mocked Trump's promise to deliver on "clean coal."

"I know clean coal sounds like an oxymoron, but so does 'President Trump,'" he said, prompting loud cheers from the audience.

Colbert then turned to a special guest to provide a succinct summary of the controversial order: "You are not legally required to give a hoot, so go pollute. Fuck the planet!"