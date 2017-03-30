Somebody Built a Robot that Automatically Burns Donald Trump's Tweets in Real-Time

"Giving Trump's tweets the attention they deserve."

Mar. 30, 2017 10:49 AM

As President Donald Trump continues to ignore bipartisan pleas to quit his Twitter habit, a newly-built robot is being tasked to confront each of the president's social media missives in a way many Americans would likely find cathartic: by printing all of Trump's tweets in real-time, only to immediately set them on fire.

The accompanying Twitter account, "Burned Your Tweet," records each ignited tweet and sends them to the @RealDonaldTrump account.

With Trump's Twitter rants unlikely to end anytime soon—yet another broken promise—be sure to enjoy these rare moments of relief.

