Somebody Built a Robot that Automatically Burns Donald Trump's Tweets in Real-Time
"Giving Trump's tweets the attention they deserve."
As President Donald Trump continues to ignore bipartisan pleas to quit his Twitter habit, a newly-built robot is being tasked to confront each of the president's social media missives in a way many Americans would likely find cathartic: by printing all of Trump's tweets in real-time, only to immediately set them on fire.
The accompanying Twitter account, "Burned Your Tweet," records each ignited tweet and sends them to the @RealDonaldTrump account.
.@realDonaldTrump I burned your tweet. pic.twitter.com/PTyvDVcRqz— Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 30, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump I burned your tweet. pic.twitter.com/UYztimy61n— Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 30, 2017
.@fatfingerjoe I burned your tweet. pic.twitter.com/ByjNFt8uuh— Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 29, 2017
With Trump's Twitter rants unlikely to end anytime soon—yet another broken promise—be sure to enjoy these rare moments of relief.