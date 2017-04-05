Bernice King, the daughter of legendary civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., has added her voice to the criticism sparked by Pepsi's controversial protest ad.

The commercial, which was released Tuesday as a two-and-a-half minute video, depicted reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner walking through a demonstration. As police stare down the protesters, Jenner approaches one of the officers to hand him a Pepsi. The gesture appears to defuse tensions, which prompts cheers from the protesters.

The ad quickly became the target of derision, with many calling it "tone-deaf." Critics also argued Pepsi was co-opting the imagery of recent minority-led protest movements for profit. On Twitter, people pointed out that the scene of Jenner handing a Pepsi to an officer closely resembled a widely-shared photo of a Black Lives Matter protester being arrested during a 2016 protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In Baton Rouge, LA, Ieshia Evans didn't meet the same reaction as Kendall Jenner from police when approaching during a protest. #pepsiad pic.twitter.com/OjJg2zDlDu — BD_PR (@Brittany_AD) April 5, 2017

On Wednesday, King took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the controversy, posting a photo of her father being pushed back by police officers during a protest. In a particularly cringeworthy bit of timing, the Pepsi ad's Tuesday release came on the same day of the 49th anniversary of King's assassination in Memphis, Tennessee:

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

In a statement Wednesday, Pepsi announced the ad would be pulled immediately.

"Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize...We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."