We asked a range of authors, artists, and poets to name books that bring solace or understanding in this age of rancor. Two dozen or so responded. Here are picks from the prolific author, environmental crusader, and longtime Mother Jones contributor Bill McKibben.

Latest book: Oil and Honey

Also known for: The End of Nature

Reading recommendations: We're in an age of protest. So people should read Rules for Revolutionaries, by Becky Bond and Zack Exley, who spearheaded Bernie's distributed organizing team. They understand the tools that work right now for big change. And for a slightly more timeless take, This Is an Uprising, by Paul and Mark Engler, is the best summary of all that the last 75 years has taught us about nonviolent organizing. It's the book I wish I'd had a decade ago, because it would have saved a lot of trial-and-error experimentation as we got 350.org up and running.

