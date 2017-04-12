The Daily News Slams Sean Spicer's Holocaust Remarks with Scathing Cover
"Forgotten by White House."
White House press secretary Sean Spicer ignited a firestorm of controversy Tuesday, when he compared Adolf Hitler to Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad, and incorrectly claimed Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons." The false assertion, which was used to defend President Donald Trump's military strike on a Syrian air base last week, quickly drew the ire of Democrats and prominent Jewish groups, including the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect.
On Wednesday, the Daily News dedicated its front page to condemning Spicer for the remarks. The New York paper also featured a scathing editorial demanding he resign from his post over the latest gaffe:
Spicer apologized for the remarks, and said that he did not wish to become a "distraction" to Trump's agenda.