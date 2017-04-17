John Oliver Issues a Stark Warning to France Ahead of Presidential Election

Ahead of next week's first round of the French presidential election, John Oliver on Sunday implored voters not to go down the road of the United States by electing head of the far-right National Front group, Marine Le Pen.

Similar to Donald Trump, Le Pen has attracted voters by touting a France-first message that promises to create jobs for the unemployed youth. But "beneath her slick presentation, Le Pen's message is vicious," the Last Week Tonight host explained. Like Trump, the far-right French candidate runs an extremely anti-immigration campaign, and she's been accused of using her platform to promote racist policies against Muslims.

"One of the frustrating things about watching this unfold from America is this feels a little like deja vu," Oliver said. "A potentially destabilizing populist campaigning on anti-immigrant rhetoric who rages against the elites, despite having a popular father and inherited wealth—even as all the experts reassure us that there is no way this could possibly happen."