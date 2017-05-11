While Washington reels over the fallout from FBI Director James Comey's abrupt dismissal this week, Fox & Friends' Griff Jenkins set out on Thursday to check the pulse of the average Joe in real America.

"What do you make of the firing?" Jenkins asked a random patron inside the Tastee Diner in Bethesda, Maryland.

"I think it should have been done much earlier," he answered. "Not to be too Machiavellian about it—why does it take such a long time for these guys to arrive at this conclusion? Is it because we're getting too tight, finding out too much information about Putin?"

That response proved too much for Jenkins. Watch him swiftly shut down the interview and move on to another man posted up at the bar: