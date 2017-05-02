Jimmy Kimmel Makes Impassioned Plea to Save Obamacare After Son's Heart Surgery

In an emotional plea to protect the Affordable Care Act, Jimmy Kimmel opened his show on Monday by sharing the news of his newborn baby's open-heart surgery just 10 days before. The late-night host prefaced the monologue by saying the story had a "happy ending"—both the baby and mother were now home and in good health—but revealed that the heart-wrenching experience had moved him to speak out against President Donald Trump's desire to repeal his predecessor's signature health care law.

"We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, but until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all," Kimmel said visibly shaken. "You know, before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease, like my son was, there's a good chance you'd never be able to get health insurance, because you had a preexisting condition."

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make."

The impassioned monologue was roundly praised by audience members and Democratic officials online. Barack Obama even weighed in to thank Kimmel for sharing his personal story:

Kimmel's powerful address comes amid the Trump administration's second harried attempt to dismantle Obamacare, after Republicans pulled their repeal bill in March.