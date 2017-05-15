John Oliver Demands Congress Take Action After Trump's Firing of James Comey

On Sunday, John Oliver tore into President Donald Trump over his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey and the extraordinary tweets that followed days later that appeared to threaten the release of secret tape recordings between the two.

But as the Last Week Tonight host quickly noted in the segment, at this point, Republicans bear large responsibility for failing to intervene and check Trump with the constitutional powers that allows Congress to halt the president's alarming behavior.

"At the very, very least they need to acknowledge what has happened is fucked up, and not continue to give non-answers like the one Paul Ryan did when asked about Trump's tape recordings threat," Oliver said, before playing a clip of the House Speaker sheepishly deflecting a reporter's question about Trump's shocking tweets.

"The founding fathers created a system of checks and balances to limit the power of the president, but it only works if someone fucking checks or balances," he continued.

Oliver then concluded the segment by calling on Republicans to stop Trump, or as he described, the "presidential equivalent of a 5-year-old shitting on a salad bar of a Ruby Tuesday's."