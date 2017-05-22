John Oliver Breaks Down the Latest Scandals to Rock the Trump White House

While President Donald Trump continues to bury himself in scandal after scandal, John Oliver on Sunday sought to answer a few basic questions surrounding what his show has deemed Stupid Watergate—"a scandal with all the potential ramifications of Watergate, but where everyone involved is stupid and bad at everything."

"The last seven days have been absolutely insane," the Last Week Tonight host said before diving into Trump-Russia, Trump-Comey, Trump-Flynn, and all the other shocking revelations that emerged from the White House last week.

Despite the unrelenting bombshells, however, Oliver argued that impeachment is still very much a long-shot scenario and Trump is likely survive all his controversies. (For more, read David Corn's similar theory on why there's no way Republicans will actually confront the president.)

Watch below and keep a lookout for Mother Jones' cameo in Oliver's latest: